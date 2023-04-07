Music Video: “Paradise” by Benny Benassi & Chris Brown

Benny Benassi and Chris Brown’s latest collaboration “Paradise” has received its official music video finally. The single “Paradise” was released a week ago on digital platforms only.

The fans of this uplifting EDM song are really excited. They were thrilled by the music earlier and now they have a music video without having to wait for weeks and live with teasers and speculations. They have the video within a week.

The music video is about shows Benny having good beach time. He rides bicycles and entertain a crowd with Chris. Both look great together and it feels like they have some definite thing collaborating, even when they are doing it in a video to please a local crowd. If you are a fan of Chris Brown and Benny Benassi’s earlier collaboration “Beautiful People”, you might be disappointed a little. Nevertheless, “Paradise” is also a good song with a happy feeling rolled all over it. You can watch the official music video below.

Watch “Paradise” Music Video by Benny Benassi and Chris Brow – Official Music Video