Blimp Rock has premiered a new music video titled “Long Johns”. This music video is a gentle reminder of modern man’s love with Long Johns. In fact, singer Peter Demakos of Blimp Rock told the fans that Long Johns were like a religion for the band. He went on to say that it is the only thing that he dreams in the morning other than a Blimp Rock concert.

Blimp Rock shot to fame when they announced their ambition to host a blimp-based music festival at Lake Ontario. It would be the first of its kind and require a budget of nearly $700,000. However, the band has failed to pursue their dream so far as they haven’t raised anything for the festival yet.

Anyway, they have done one thing and that’s a music video for the holidays. To be honest, it’s a unique concept but the band has done a great job with it. It’s seasonally appropriate and it sets the mood for cold holidays ahead. You can watch the music video for “Long Johns” below.

Watch Music Video “Long Johns” by Blimp Rock

