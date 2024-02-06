New Music Video: “Halfway Off The Balcony” by Big Sean

This is a big week for Big Sean. He released his new album titled “I Decided” during this week and then following it up with the official music video for the song “Halfway Off The Balcony”. Andy Hines directed this new music video where Big Sean is seen roaming in his favorite neighborhood at the night.

The music video shows Big Sean has many moments that will make it a hit visual. You see the rapper in his favorite hood. He walks on the streets, interacts with his friends, and talks to people on a pay phone.

There is every reason that Big Sean will get a huge response from this music video. The song “Halfway Off The Balcony” is already becoming fan-favorite. Now with the album coming out, everyone is going to listen to it and compare it to other songs in the album. Since its clearly the best song from the album and now there is a music video to accompany it as well, Big Sean will definitely have a good time promoting this MV and his music album along with it.

What is your favorite song from Big Sean’s new album? Were you expecting an MV for “Halfway Off The Balcony” or you had another song in mind? Don’t forget to leave comments.

Watch Big Sean in “Halfway Off The Balcony” Music Video