Kanye West has finally listened to his fans. He has uploaded music video for recent single “Famous” from The Life Of Pablo album on VEVO, so everyone could see it. It’s still on TIDAL but it’s not an exclusive to it anymore.

He did the right thing. His fans have been desperate to the video. Now that the music video is on VEVO, the entire world can see it and talk about it. There is plenty of controversy in the video so if you want to spend the day talking about it, you could.

The music video features naked wax figures. It wouldn’t have been much of a thing of these naked figures were of ordinary people but that’s not the case. Kanye has gone a step ahead and showed us the naked bodies of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner, George Bush, and the list goes on. The most controversial of these is Taylor Swift. Her fans have already started making a lot of noise over naked Taylor Swift being included in this video. Although no private parts were shown in the music video, Kanye could still face wrath from Miss Swift and others.

Chances are high that Taylor Swift will eventually sue Kanye West for showing her naked wax figure without asking her permission.

So if you are finally ready to see all these people naked in the latest Kanye West music video, here is your chance. Scroll below and hit Play. Make sure you don’t have kids around.

Watch Music Video “Famous” by Kanye West