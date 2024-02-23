New Music Video: “Chained To The Rhythm” by Katy Perry

Katy Perry has released the official music video for her latest single “Chained To The Rhythm”. The video for the song featuring Skip Marley, grandson of the great Bob Marley, came out of VEVO earlier today.

“Chained To The Rhythm” is produced by legend pop producer Max Martin. It’s written by Sia, who is already known for her amazing songwriting and singing skills. Katy Perry lends her perfect pop vocals and turns this Max Martin production into something awesome. And to be honest, it had to be that good. After all, it’s been a long time, since “Rise”, that we heard new music from Katy.

The music video for the song is eye-candy. You won’t see an artist bringing in such a perfection when it comes to dresses, makeup and acting in a music video. I mean, seriously, you don’t see pop artists putting in such an effort to make their MV flawless but Katy definitely does that. It’s obvious on the screen. As you will watch the music video, try finding a flaw with it and you will be disappointed. Katy you rock. Keep giving us music videos and we will keep loving you for that.

You can watch this music video below. In the video, Katy takes us on a tour of a futuristic amusement park. Watch it yourself to see why this is such a great music video.

Watch Music Video “Chained To The Rhythm” by Katy Perry