New Music Video: “All Weekend Long” By Jack & Jack

Pop-rap duo Jack & Jack released the official music video of “All Weekend Long” on October 18th, 2016. The studio recording for their track was released in September 2015.

The track is a catchy anthem and definitely a mood refresher. Did anyone know that one of them used to date Madison Beer; The American singer and actress?

Jack & Jack are the heartthrobs of social media app Vine and after good ratings; they decided to pursue their career as professional musicians.

The music video by The Young Astronauts shows Jack & Jack along with the hitmaker Producer Timbaland making a cameo. They’re wearing bathroom robes and singing on the rooftop.

Timbaland is said to be the producer of urban-pop beat “All Weekend Long.” It’s so lucky for Jack & Jack to make a video in collaboration with a streamline Producer. Timbaland must have seen a good future ahead for the emerging pop-rap duo.

Later in the video, you will see Jack & Jack hosting a pool party and making barbecue for their friends. You will see the shirtless Jack & Jack showing their toned bodies in different scenes.

For non-streamline artists, I would say it’s a good effort; both audio and video. And we wish that this video gets as much popular as of their “California” music video.

Watch: “All Weekend Long” official music Video by Jack & Jack



