Becky G, the rapper/singer from California, has premiered a new music video on May 6 for her latest single titled “Loving So Hard”. The video was released on VEEVO. The single will be a included in Dr. Luke’s upcoming debut album. The album will be released sometime later this year. It will be released by RCA.

Becky G’s new single “Loving So Hard” is a catchy single. It has all the ingredients to become a radio hit. However, the track doesn’t translate into a great live song as we saw last month when Becky G performed it live on Radio Disney Music Awards.

Becky G did something in this music video that surprised everyone. She shot the music video with her life boyfriend Austin Mahone. She has only been dating Austin for around couple of months and still she did the video based on their incipient relationship. We have seen in the past that every other musicians who does this kind of a thing ends up breaking up with each other. Since we all love Becky G so much that we don’t want the same thing happening to her.

The music video shows Becky G getting ready for a fun journey through New York. The journey ends up in Los Angeles where Becy G and Austin Mahone eat tacos and spends time together.

Watch Music Video “Loving So Hard” by Becky G