Music Video: “Awwright” by Fabolous

Fabolous has spent last few months feeding his famous ‘Friday Night Freestyles’ to his fans. But it seems as if he has fed his fans enough and that he is going to stop it now. Or at least he is going to change things for a while now. He has pumped new video content with his track “Awwright”. This track is actually a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” that Fabolous simply renamed. The track was included in Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed and fan-favorite sophomore LP titled “To Pimp a Butterfly”.

The track “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar was re-done by Fabolous a long-time back but for some reason the music video was released only recently. In fact, we remember the first performance back in 2014 when Pharrell, who produced the song, played Fabolous’ version during performance at Fool’s Gold event.

The music video for “Awwright” by Fabolous is directed by Gerard Victor. The music video is shot in a hotel and the entire video is in black and white. It has some artistic feel about it. People are definitely going to love these visuals, which are only two and a half minute long and wish there was more. Nevertheless, this is all you have from Fab now but you can expect a lot more especially with him giving up on his “Friday Night Lifestyles”. You can watch the music video below. Be sure to leave your comments after the video.

Watch “Awwright” by Fabolous – Official Music Video





