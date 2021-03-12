Doja Cat’s “Say so” becomes a viral hit climbing up to a new peak of number 16 on the Billboard hot 100.

The song is produced by Lukasz Gottwald(aka Dr.Luke) and is his first song to have cracked the top 100 since Usher’s “I don’t mind” made it to number 11 in 2015.

The hitmaker has used the pseudonym ‘Tyson Trax’ for Doja’s ‘Hot Pink’ LP. Kesha had made allegations of sexual assault and abuse against him, with ongoing court trials, Dr Luke has kept a low profile but has stayed busy behind the scenes.

Dr.Luke has produced five songs on Doja’s album. He is also collaborating with various other artists including Ne-Yo, Fergie, Tyga, Pitbull, Pusha T, Big boi, Trey Songz and in particular Kim Petras. (every song on ‘Clarity’ and ‘Turn off the Light’ is his production).

‘Say so’ is his most successful song yet and has the goods for becoming yet another chart-topper in the coming weeks. It is already on a steady ascent on streaming services and multiple radio platforms. Listen to the song below

New Music Review+ Official MV: Doja Cat’s “Say So” Produced by Dr.Luke



