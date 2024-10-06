New Music: Lady Gaga’s Country music “Million Reasons”

Lady Gaga finally decided to do something different than her typical pop rockers. This time, she’s out with a country/rock ballad that is co-penned by Hillary Lindsey.

The audio of “Million Reasons” has been premiered on VEVO yesterday October 5th, 2016. The single is part of her forthcoming album “Joanne” and the only country ballad.

I think Lady Gaga decided to move on from pop and try other genres. Her powerful voice is suitable enough for the country music as she is just so amazing.

The song is all about the positive reasons Lady Gaga wouldn’t turn down herself and her love; willing to sacrifice everything. She also mentions that she has an inspiration that is giving her million reasons to not move on.

The mellow tune and the lyrics made it a heartfelt track; showing Lady Gaga isn’t just a pop artist. Read what Lady Gaga said about the “Million Reasons” on Yahoo Music

The feeling underneath the record is it’s almost got a little bit of a hip-hop feeling. But at the same time, it’s not a hip-hop song. It’s kind of like I just had no boundaries making music

I personally appreciate her efforts in creating something different than the usual stuff she’s been releasing lately. It appears to me that she’s transitioning into an artist that can do any music and just don’t want to stick to one genre.

Listen: Lady Gaga “Million Reasons”