New Music: “Blown” By DNCE

Joe Jonas led-band DNCE is planning to release their most-awaited full-length debut album “Body Moves” on November 18th, 2016. The lead single “Body Moves” was released a few days ago and they are here again with another single “Blown”; released on October 27th, 2016.

The song is available for streaming on Spotify and can be purchased on iTunes.

The fans haven’t forgotten the music video of “Body Moves” in which Joe Jonas showed how spoilt he is. Now, they’ve released the countdown single “Blown”; another love song. Let’s wait for the video to be release. Not hoping to see again how spoilt Joe Jonas could get!

“Blown” is completely different than the usual electro-pop song from DNCE and you will hear the lead singer Joe Jonas singing over a funk meets boogie production.

It’s a surprise to hear “Blown” after sexually-charged music video of “Body Moves.” It is good to see DNCE adding songs of different genres to their debut album.

“Never thought I would get you, No! But here you are at my front door” sings the Joe Jonas revealing his obsession for a girl. He felt like his mind has blown after having her long-time obsession into his life.

Listen: “Blown” By DNCE