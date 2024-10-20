New Audio: Eminem’s 8-minute long freestyle Rap “Campaign Speech”

Eminem has premiered a new freestyle rap track “Campaign Speech” on October 19th, 2016. It was a surprise to see the upload of music audio on his YouTube.

This 8-minutes long freestyle rap is something different than the usual mainstream auto-tuned rap songs and dancehall beats. Eminem has put bars on bars and went with minimal beats and no hook.

Most of the Eminem fans didn’t like the track, maybe there’s not catchy beat behind his rap. But, it’s the truly an effort to revive hip-hop; that is becoming a dying entity.

Eminem did refer to the Officer killing Eric Garner by choking him to death. “I’m giving Daniel Pantaleo a refresher course on excessive force and pressure points” raps the Eminem.

Also, Eminem bashed the Presidential candidate Donald Trump by calling him “a Fucking Loose Cannon.”

We must appreciate Eminem for working on rhyme schemes rather than adding the mainstream music beats. He has gone higher and higher on the rhyming scheme for the past few years.

It’s not been a day since the audio got onto YouTube and it has over 3 million views so far. It’s not unusual for Eminem though!

Eminem has recently announced on Twitter that he’ll be releasing a new album real soon. It would be his first album since the release of “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” in 2013.

Listen: “Campaign Speech” By Eminem