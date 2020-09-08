Music Video Review: “The Nights” by Avicii

Avicii’s music video for “The Nights” has quite a story behind it. It showcases story of a videographer Roy Kramer. Roy, who is already a huge YouTube star for his adventure videos, agreed to contribute his life footage for Avicii’s music video when asked by Nick ‘Ras’ Furlong. Ras is Avicii’s collaborator and both have already worked together on hits such as 5 Seconds to Summer and The Wanter. Ras spotted Roy Kramer about a year ago on YouTube but waited to find something meaningful for his collection of life long memories, mostly consisting of his adventures on a road trip with his father traveling from Indiana to California.

The music video for “The Nights’ is awesome and its as huge as the song deserves. It’s a journey that shows what life is about. Roy does everything one can wish for – from cliff diving and water skiing to being a DJ and speeding cars – making life as exciting as it could get. If you ever feel bored and think that your life doesn’t have all that fun, watch this video and you will live again.

“The Nights” was originally created for FIFA 15 Soundtrack. Avicii released it officially as a part of ‘The Days/Night EP’.

Watch Music Video – “The Nights” by Avicii