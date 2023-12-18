Music Video Review: “Little More” by Chris Brown

Chris Brown has been making headlines with his recent spree of music videos. He has literally released videos daily while building up to the release of his new studio album “Royalty”. The album was eventually released on Friday that put a stop to Chris’s music videos, at least for a day or two. The last music video that he released before finally giving us the album was for the song “Little More”. The video for this song wraps up the story that Chris has been developing with his music videos.

In this music video, Chris gives us an overview of all the previous videos in the series. As the preview or summary of earlier story ends, the camera rolls on to show Breezy Boy waking up in the bed. He is surprised to find a baby girl sitting in his bed right next to him. Breezy Boy has absolutely no idea about the girl until he realizes that she is her daughter, Royalty. As soon as he realizes that, he makes her laugh and play with him. He knows he has to love and play with her as she is his daughter. He also prepares breakfast for her and gives her some of the finest gifts that you’d ever see. Towards the end of the video, the baby girl shows us her real side – her eyes glowing in some ultraviolet shade as if she was an alien from another planet. You can make your own story out of this but we think Chris is planning to continue this but maybe latter. That’s the reason he has left us with with yet another twist although this was concluding video and it should have left no mysteries. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Little More” by Chris Brown