Music Video Review: “It’s You” by Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is having time of his life. He just released his debut solo album yesterday and along with it came the official music video for “It’s You” – Zayn’s new song that he debuted a few days back on Jimmy Fallon’s show. There is every chance that this single will help Zayn get more pre-orders in addition to creating the little extra hype even though he needs none considering his popularity among the pop music fans. They have waited desperately for his solo album.

The song has some electronic-indie elements but it’s primarily and R&B track. He sings about his girlfriend who isn’t with him anymore. A lot of fans think that it’s a personal song where Zayn is definitely talking about one of his real girlfriends from his past.

The music video for “It’s You” is pretty relaxing where you see Zayn spending time in his mansion. As he moves around, you are able to see fascinating views from Zayn’s living room windows. As the night falls, Zayn puts on a classic tuxedo and joins a private party where he’d meet a girl that he’s already thinking about. But Zayn is heartbroken as he finds out after sometime that the girl is already with another man.

The music video hasn’t made sense to some fans. They are unsure about how it ends. Does Zayn get the girl eventually? Does he end up as a heartbroken millionaire? If you watch the video closely enough, you will find out that the one of the girl near the pool in the opening scene is the girl from the party. So the first scene tells you about the ending of the story. But maybe I’m wrong. We’ll see what Zayn has to say about the script when someone asks him about the video in some interview. Until then, watch the music video for “It’s You” and enjoy Zayn’s solo career skyrocket.

Watch “It’s You” by Zayn Malik