Video Review: “Heartbeat” by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood premiered the official music video for “Heartbeat” yesterday through VEVO and Yahoo! The single “Heartbeat” is from Carrie’s fifth studio album titled “Storyteller”.

The music video sets Carrie Underwood on an adventure in a forest. It’s a dark night and looks like the blonde beauty is the only human in the forest at that time. The darkness of the night is invaded by fireflies who start appearing everywhere. Carrie lays down on ground but then starts walking across the forest. She continues singing the song. As it reaches last few lyrics, Carrie starts dancing as if the music and the fireflies are turning everything into magic. She flaunts her beautiful dress as she moves around slowly, delivering tender dance movements smoothly. If you watch the video, chances are good that you will fall in love with it. It’s cute and beautiful and there is surprise towards the end that I’m not going to tell you. You will have to watch the video yourself to find that out.

It’s a cute little video where we get the see the soft and delicate side of the American Idol Season 4 winner. However, you may want more from the video in terms of story and its connection with the lyrics. Watch the video below.

Watch Music Video for “Heartbeat” by Carrie Underwood