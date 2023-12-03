Music Video Review: “Drum” By MØ

The electro-pop Danish songstress and songwriter MØ released the music video for her song “Drum” on November 17th, 2016. “After the Afterparty” chanteuse Charli XCX penned the song for MØ. The song will be a part of MØ’s forthcoming second studio album that will be releasing by Sony Music Entertainment.

The music video directed by Quentin Jones shows MØ riding along the coastal freeway of some beach county. The whole video will make you go back to summers and have beach romance with your lovers. You will see MØ making out with her on-screen lover or husband on the beach. Later in the video, you will find her dancing at a beach house. Somewhere during the end, you will see her dancing right in front of a car with the headlights on wearing cowboy outfit. She danced flawlessly in those cowboy shoes. Hats off! MØ’s dancing in front of the car headlights at the sunset looked really magical.

I personally appreciate the venue selection of the director. She put some life into the music video with the choreography and the beautiful nature visuals.

The Danish songstress is really getting popular. Her music video has over 1 million views so far. We wish her best of luck for her upcoming album.

Watch: “Drum” by MØ