Music Video Review: “Amazing” by Foxes

Foxes, who released three singles from her upcoming sophomore LP recently, has released a music video for her latest anthem “Amazing”. The three songs the British diva released were 80’s inspired “Body Talk”, followed by a radio-friendly single titled “Better Love”. Her third track to come out was “Amazing” – the track that has got a visual now.

“Amazing” is about being open to love and letting others touch your heart. It’s about having a wild heart and not being able to control it. The British diva sings “I’ve got a wild heart and I can’t control it”. Although being difficult to control your heart can be a huge problem, as is for Foxes, it can also be the way to live and love. That’s what Foxes is talking about in this track and that’s exactly what she is trying to show us with the help of music video for “Amazing”.

Foxes goes on a road trip with her best friends. The journey turns out to be really emotional as Foxes has to face situations where she loses control over her heart and lets herself open to love. You must watch the video to get an idea of how good this British diva has done with this tough subject-matter. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Amazing” music video by Foxes