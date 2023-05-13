Music Video Review: “Adventure Of A Lifetime” by Coldplay

Coldplay has premiered a music video for its latest single “Adventure of a Lifetime”. The music video came out on 27 November. The track “Adventure of a Lifetime” is from band’s upcoming seventh studio album “A Head Full of Dreams”. The album is expected to make it to stores on December 4 this year.

The music video for “Adventure of a Lifetime” is an animated video directed by Mat Whitecross. However, the animated characters playing the track “Adventure of a Lifetime” aren’t Coldplay members but a bunch of monkeys in their natural habitat. They are seen dancing and singing, loving every bit of the new Coldplay song.

These monkeys were ordinary jungle monkeys before they found a Beats portable speaker playing Coldplay’s latest single somewhere in the jungle. As these monkeys heard this infectious song, they evolved to ‘singing’ and ‘dancing’ monkeys who would execute perfect moves and play musical instruments. To be honest, the music video has nothing of a plot but it will give you a good laugh and you may end up thinking about sanity of whoever was behind the original idea of this music video. Considering that this could be Coldplay’s last ever music video, it is very disappointing to see crazy video and not something iconic – something that will truly become the legacy of the band. This music video isn’t anything like that. All you get here is a bunch of freaking monkeys and nothing that will remind of the band you once loved.

Watch “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay