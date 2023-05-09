Music Video Review: “Selsun Blue” by Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has released official visuals for his single “Selsun Blue”. The track is a freestyle over “All Abou The Money” by Troy Ave. “Selsun Blue” was a part of Lil Wayne’s “Sorry 4 The Wait 2” mixtape, which hit the stores earlier this year. The music video focuses on showcases Lil Wayne’s skating talents more than anything but still it is a great music video and anyone who has follow Wayne since the early skateboarding days will notice certain progressions really fast as they remind of the skating talents that Wayne has got. A great video to watch coupled with a wonderful track that goes perfectly with the visuals.

Lil Wayne is up to many things these days. He is working on his new project titled “Free Weezy Album”. This new album will set new trends as it is going to be a free release, something we don’t probably expect these days. This is a great news for Lil Wayne’s fans and music fans in general. A free album is something probably every artist should consider dropping in a while. At least that is a great way to keep the fans loyal who will love you for that free release even if it has material worth nothing. We will keep our fingers crossed to see what impressions Lil leaves with his free release and whether it will make an impact of any kind on the music industry. Watch the music video below and be sure to leave your comments below.

Watch “Selsun Blue” by Lil Wayne