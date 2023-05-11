Ed Sheeran premiered official music video for “Photograph”. This single is from Ed’s latest album “X” which released earlier this year. The music video for “Photograph” was released on YouTube on 9th May. The music video is quite touchy and sensitive and has cuteness about it but it isn’t probably an original video as it resembles with music video for Taylor Swift’s “The Best Days”. The video theme is exactly the same although Ed has tried giving it his own spin but still anyone who has seen Swift’s video will quickly realize similar theme in Ed’s new music video. Probably Ed Sheeran doesn’t care much about videos being original or he just lacks originality.

There is another reason that Ed Sheeran opted to use the same theme that Taylor Swift used in “The Best Days”. It could be the reason that Ed’s single “Photograph” probably couldn’t have a better video theme. However, since both the videos are similar, viewers are ultimately going to be disappointed with Ed’s latest efforts.

There is a chance that Ed has a personal connection with the “Photograph” single because there are few better songs in the album that could have had a video and received a lot more love from fans. Still, Ed has opted for “photograph”, which clearly shows his personal love for track.

Music Video Review: “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran