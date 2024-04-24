Sia has premiered a brand new music video for single “Fire Meet Gasoline”. This track is from her famous album “1000 Forms of Fear”, which is her sixth studio album. “Fire Meet Gasoline” is probably the best track from this sixth studio album and the Australian singer has made no mistake in chosing this track for music video. “Fire Meet Gasoline” is the official follow up to Sia’s chart topping music video for “Elastic Heart”.

After seeing the visuals, you might feel like there is Sia in the music video but it’s not her. The music video actually doesn’t feature Sia at all. She is probably going to set new trend of not appearing in the video herself but instead letting an actor do her role. Heidi Klum is the model who plays Sia in the video. She is even wearing her famous signature blonde bob wig. Heidi told reporters earlier that she loved wearing wigs and when Sia told her that she needed to wear her wig, she was more than happy to wear the iconic wig.

Pedro Pascal did the lead male role. Pascal has already developed a massive fan base for his acting skills, especially with his role as Oberyn Martell in HBO’s super hit series “Game of Thrones”. Since Pascal’s character died in the last season, he can now focus on his private projects.

Watch Music Video “Fire Meet Gasoline” by Sia