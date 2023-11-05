Music Review: “F.U” By The Little Mix

The girl’s band “Little Mix” has released another follow-up single “F.U” from their album “Glory Days” a few days ago. It’s another brand spanking track that should be titled “Slamming Zayn Again.”

After listening to the previous releases like “Shout Out to My Ex”, “You Gotta Not”, and now “F.U” that Perrie Edwards has written all these tracks to slam Zayn Malik – The Ex One Direction band vocalist & her fiancé.

Zayn Malik who recently ended up his two-year engagement with Perrie Edwards is definitely the prime target. Perrie is angry at Zayn for not treating her rightly. “You’re dirty, disgusting, Boy I hate you, really hate you” sings the Little Mix in the chorus.

The song is a soft ballad with a Christmassy vibe. It seemed the Christmas has arrived early for the girls. “F.U” which you know what that means, is a nice way for Perrie to reveal Zayn’s character. “You cheating’, you lyin’, I know that you’re hiding two cellphones, But boy, right before I say that it’s the end, You sweet talk me again, yo, I don’t wanna be friends, no, Why am I such a fool when it comes to you? A, B, C, D, E,E, F.U” sing the girls.

I personally think that the girls must get over with Zayn Malik slamming. You girls are really sweet and talented. You’re capable of doing a lot better! Bring that on!

