Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly Performing Live “Bad Things” on Jimmy Fallon

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony made a TV appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” aired on NBC channel (November 23rd, 2016). She wasn’t alone but Machine Gun Kelly joined him to perform the first live TV performance of their collaboration “Bad Things.”

Camila Cabello looked so stunning in that white outfit delivering the vocals so flawlessly. I got the goosebumps! She was so real and professional during the whole performance. She has some real powerful voice and she did prove that in last night’s performance.

You will see the performance begin with Ms. Cabello sitting on the top of piano; singing the lyrics. After the piano scene for few moments, you will see her join hands with Machine Gun Kelly for a traditional “stood up” singing on the main stage.

I’m a big fan of Ms. Cabello since watching the video of her performing live. Anyone would become obsessed with her after listening to her live vocals. She did slay it last night on the Jimmy Fallon. On the other hand, rapper Machine Gun Kelly was simply brilliant. Though they were missing the chemistry between them but they tried to cover it up with a hug in the end.

By the way, Machine Gun Kelly is so tall that he had to bend down for Camila Cabello to roll her hands over his shoulder for a hug.

Watch: Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly Performing Live “Bad Things” On “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”