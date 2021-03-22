Mumford and Sons Delivers Music Video For, “Beloved”. Watch Here:

The British rock band, “Mumford and Sons” has shared a new music video for, “Beloved” directed by, “Charlotte Regan”.

Beloved is taken from the British group’s fourth studio album called, “Delta” which peaked at No.2 on the UK Album Chart.

It was co-written by all the four members of the group including the guitarist, “Ted Dwane”, “Winston Marshall”, the frontman “Marcus Mumford” and the drummer “Ben Lovett”.

This new music video is so emotional. You are gonna feel heavy after watching this clip which sees a kid dreaming to have some good time with her mother who dies of sickness.

Watch the music video to Mumford and Sons’, “Beloved”:

Marcus Mumford talked to the media about the song and said, “Everyone knows loss in one way or another. This song is about that. I’d never sat with anyone as they died before, and it had an effect on me. As it does everyone I know who has experienced it.”