Monica Martin Single,”Cruel”. Stream Now:

The Los Angeles based Singer, “Monica Martin” has shared a new song titled, “Cruel”. She was born in Chicago but now working in Los Angeles.

Monica has been working as the Frontwoman for the American Six-Piece alternative indie pop band, “PHOX” but the band is no more working now, as they announced a break in 2016. But how would you stop the indie pop star, “Monica Martin”?

Yeah, Monica is back at it again and has released a new song titled, “Cruel” which is produced by Eg White. It is a lovely ballad very soft to ears. Moreover it is her first solo song and will be included in her debut solo EP which is to be released yet but official releasing dates are not announced yet.

Listen To Monica Martin’s New Song, “Monica Martin”:

Monica Talked to the media about the song and she said,“You can equip your lover with the truth, but they might still lie to themselves.” she added, “there is a point where, if you know they aren’t going to manage their expectations as a grown ass person, you’re cruel to not call the incompatibility and leave…”