Metric Shares a Music Video For “Love You Back”. Watch Here:

The Canadian rock band, “Metric” has shared a new music video for their song, “Love You Back” directed by Johny sanders and Kristina Fleischer.

Love You Back is taken from the Canadian group’s seventh studio album called, “Art of doubt”. The LP was released back in September 2018.

Back to the new music video, it is all about the fans of the Metric. Yes, the music video features number of fans from around the world.

The fans will sing the song and dance. It felt to see the fans grooving to the song and showing their support and affection, but I really want to ask Metric, “Where is my chance to appear on the video?” LOL! Just kidding!

Watch music video to the Metric’s song, “Love you Back”:

The Metric’s member and vocalist, “Emily Haines” talked to the media about the video and said, “The video for ‘Love You Back’ is performed by fans, each owning the song in their own way. It’s addictive to watch, like a version of Instagram in an alternate reality where people are way less concerned about crafting the perfect image of happiness and instead are just feeling it, and expressing it, for real, IRL.”