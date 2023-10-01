Marianne Faithful Song, “The Gypsy Faerie Queen”, Featuring Nick Cave. Listen Now:

Marianne Faithful is to release her 21st studio album, “Negative Capability” and she is already working on it. This will be her first album release following 2014’s, “Give My Love To London”.

The british Singer has unveiled a new single which is titled, “The Gypsy Faerie Queen” from her forthcoming album. The song Features Nick Cave. It was co-wriiten by Marianne Faithful and the Nick Cave. They last worked together on the song, “Late Victorian Holocaust” from her album, “Give My Love to London”.

This new song is just heart taking. It is about a gypsy Queen walking in streets of England, trying to make things better and heal the wounds of everyone.

Marianne sings in a majestic way. Lyrics are like very emotional. It just ripped my heart.

Listen To Marianne Faithful’s New Song, “The Gypsy Faerie Queen”:

Let’s just do nothing and wait for the album, “Neagative Caapbility”. LOL! I mean this song is just amazing. Marianne has been blessing our headphons from 1960 and it is just never gonna end.

Her 21st album will be out on Novermber 2nd this year.