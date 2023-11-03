Mariah Carey Premieres a New Song, “A No No”. Song Premiere:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Mariah Carey” has premiered her much anticipated new song titled, “A No No”. She teased the fans by sharing a little snippet of the song earlier but now she has released the studio version and is now available on digital platforms.

Mariah is going to release her new studio album after over four years and this new song will appear on her upcoming album so we know that we are gonna get the album soon.

The American Singer has shared the tracklist of her upcoming album too, alongwith this new song A No No. Look at her tweet which shows the tracklist.

#Caution⚠️ out 11/16! Pre-order @ https://t.co/noxGeYiwck

01. GTFO

02. With You

03. Caution

04. A No No

05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign

06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange

07. One Mo’ Gen

08. 8th Grade

09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna

10. Portrait

THANK YOU LAMBS! pic.twitter.com/XaGiuMujfr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018

Alright! Coming to the new song, “A No No”. It comes with a captivating R&B-POP production where Mariah sings about getting rid of a toxic relationship. She sings about the situation that her ex wants her back but she is telling him that it’s a No.

Listen To Mariah Carey’s New Song, “A No No”: