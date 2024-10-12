Lyrics + Live Performance of Maren Morris ‘Dear Hate’

Morris has always been the hard nut to crack as she speaks loud on her beliefs. Just like always, Morris has responded to the LA shootings, where 54 people died, before anyone spoke. Maren gave an heart-melting performance for the agonizing incident. We have arranged the beautiful lyrics of the song ‘Hate’ for your ease along with the song.

Dear Hate

I saw you on the news today

Like a shock that takes my breath away

You fall like rain, cover us in drops of paint

I’m afraid that we just might drown

[Verse 2]

Dear Hate

Well, you sure are colorblind

Your kiss is the cruelest kind

You could poison any mind

Just look at mine

Don’t know how this world keeps spinning ’round and round

[Chorus]

You were there in the garden like a snake in the grass

I see you in the morning staring through the looking glass

You whisper down through history and echo through these halls

But I hate to tell you, love’s gonna conquer all

[Verse 3 – Vince Gill]

Dear Hate

You were smiling from that Selma bridge;

In Dallas, when that bullet hit, and Jackie cried;

You pulled those towers from the sky

But even on our darkest nights, we’ll keep spinning ’round

[Chorus]

You were there in the garden like a snake in the grass

I see you in the morning staring through the looking glass

You whisper down through history and echo through these halls

But I hate to tell you, love’s gonna conquer all

Dear Love

Just when I think you’ve given up

You were there in the garden when I ran from your voice

I hear you every morning through the chaos and the noise

You still whisper down through history and echo through these halls

And tell me love’s gonna conquer all

Gonna conquer all

