Luis Fonsi Song, “Imposible” Featuring Ozuna. Stream Now:

The “Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero” who is known professionally by his stage name, “Luis Fonsi” has premiered a new song, “imposible”. This song is a fall/winter bop.

A few months ago, The Depacito hit maker “Luis Fonsi” released his hit song, “Calypso” which was a super hit in Latin America and Spain and now he has come up with another one titled, “Imposible”. I am expecting this one to rock the charts again.

“Imposible” was premiered this Friday (Oct 19th) and is now available on all the digital platforms. The song has a guest apperance too. It features the Latin Trap Singer, “Ozuna”.

It is of course a Latin Pop song where the Latin Stars sing in Spanish. The song is all about to express theirselves to the ladies they have been in love with. They sing about being perfect for her.

“Imposible” is accompanied with a music video as well. The video features both Luis and Ozuna singing in a train station it also sees some supportive characters wearing black masks.

Watch The Video To Luis Fonsi’s New Song, “Imposible”:

Well, to me it sounds good. And I am pretty sure that the Latin Radios are going to love this new song.