LOVE SICK Song “Medusa”. Stream Now:

The alt-pop duo from Scotland, “LOVE SICK” has shared a new song titled, “Medusa”. The song was premiered via SoundCloud and will appear on the pair’s forthcoming debut EP titled, “No Sleep” which is expected to be released on 16th of November.

Medusa is their third release this year following the already released singles, “Hope” and “What I’d Do”. It was produced by Shaun and sung by Julie.

It is a Synth-pop production where Julie exposes her energetic vocals uttering lyrics like, “You cut My head off and ask if i’m okay!”. Well, to me this is not a WOW song but for a pair who has just debuted last year(with their song Bullet) It is good enough.

Stream The LOVE SICK’s New Song, “Medusa”:

They have premiered a music video for the song via YouTube which is basically a live version of the song performed by the pair at Urchin Studio.

Watch The Music Video:

The Glasgow based duo is performing live at The SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow City, UK on November, 27th and at the Bermondsey Social Club, Greator London, UK on 29th. Get the tickets Here.