Louis Tomlinson Strips Away Veneer of Fame in ‘Just Like You’

Louis Tomlinson has recently shared his latest song called ‘Just Like You’. The song is spread in the music world like fire in woods. ‘Just Like You’ is not in the solo album of the One Direction star Tomlinson which is going to be released soon anytime.

This Wednesday, Tom informed his fans on Twitter as:

“So I wrote a song called Just Like You a few months ago. After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it. My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot! #JustLikeYou. The song will go live on the usual platforms at midnight local time. NZ and Aus be ready. This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it’s sums me up!”

Tom Talks About ‘Just Like You’

Tom defines the reason of singing this humble song. He is of the view that the celebrities are just like you all.

“There’s one song I’m really attached to called ‘Just Like You,’ which is all about this view of celebrities that we’re impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems. Heartbreak feels the same, loss feels the same, all these feelings are the same for all of us”.