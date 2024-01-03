Listen To The Acoustic Version Of The Gabrielle Aplin’s, “My Mistake”.

I loved the original version, then the piano version and here is the acoustic version of the song, “My Mistake’.

The British’s singer and songwriter, “Gabrielle Aplin” has shared a new guitar version of her song, “My Mistake”. The track was co-written by Gabrielle with , “Ash Howes”, “Olivia Sebastianelli” and “Seton Daunt”.

The original version of the song, “My Mistake” was premiered back in November last year. After that she released the piano version of the song in December.

Well, If you ask me nothing really changed at all regarding the vocals. It still feels like I am listening to the original version, the vocals are still that lovely. Yeah, but it is acoustic. So, definitely you will find the background music replaced with the guitar riffs.

This acoustic version is accompanied with a music video as well. This time the video sees the British singer singing the song while playing the guitar.

Listen to the Gabrielle Aplin’s, “My Mistake (Acoustic Version)”: