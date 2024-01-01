Listen To The Major Lazer’s Song, “Bang Bang” Featuring MØ And Usher.

The American trio, “Major Lazer” is working on their upcoming fourth studio album titled, “Music is the Weapon”, which is supposed to be released in early 2019. Moreover this could be the last album by the trio as of the member told that to media.

The EDM trio has collaborated with the Danish singer and songwriter, “MØ” and the American singer and songwriter, “Usher” for a new song called, “Bang Bang”. But unfortunately, the song has been leaked on the internet before it was released officially by them.

Can we call this new song a single? Will it be appeared on the American trio’s upcoming album? Nothing has been confirmed by the group yet.

Last thing, the song sounds good to me. I like the production, I like the vocals. It’s a likeable song overall!

Listen to the Major Lazer’s leaked song, “Bang Bang”: