Shawn Mendes is apparently “Lost in Japan” and we all want to go there after his description of the country. The Canadian singer released his new single titled “Lost In Japan” last Friday. This new single is taken from Shawn upcoming album titled “In My Blood”. The album will be his third studio album and this song is the second serving from this album.

Despite the fact that we believe “Lost in Japan” is the second single from Shawn upcoming album, a lot of people have reason to believe that it’s actually the joint first single. Whatever the fortune of this track, it’s definitely gem of a song. Whether Shawn released it as a first joint single or the second single, it will definitely get a video treatment. The song deserves that and fans have already started asking for it. Are we going have a music video announcement sometime this week?

The song “Lost In Japan” is a powerful song that will make you feel heartbroken. It’s a sad song but it has an optimistic feel to it. That’s what makes “Lost In Japan” by Shawn Mendes a special song. You also want to dance to the song although you’d dance with a laid back approach. A little bit of it won’t hurt if you like the beat of this song.

In the song, Shawn Mendes tells us that he is only a few hundred miles from Japan. He wants to fly to his girl’s hotel room. He can’t get her off his mind and the only option looking forward for him is to fly to Japan right away. The song tells us that Shawn definitely found someone interesting in Japan when he was there for a few days. Now that he is back, he is still thinking about that person although he was heartbroken. He had to leave the country but he fell in love and that’s causing issues for him now. Would you want to gift him tickets to Japan so that Shawn can go back there and spend time with her in the country. Give it a listen below. You are going to love “Lost In Japan”.

Listen to “Lost In Japan” by Shawn Mendes