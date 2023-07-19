Listen to English Version of “Duele El Corazon” by Enrique Iglesias featuring Tinashe

If you are following Latin charts, you know Enrique is enjoying huge success there. The song that’s sitting on top of charts in Spain and Latin America is “Duele El Corazon”. The good news for English listeners is that Enrique has released an English version of this song and it features our own Tinashe.

The single “Duele El Corazon” is the lead single from upcoming studio album that is still to get a title. It’s going to be Enrique’s eleventh studio album. Isn’t that huge? The man still enjoys top chart positions.

Since this new single “Duele El Corazon” is the first single from Enrique’s upcoming album, his label wanted to make it a global hit. That’s the reason Enrique’s label has released this single in English. The good news is that the song has successfully maintained its original essence since the label decided to keep some Spanish lyrics. I think this was a great move as a full-English song wouldn’t have sounded that great.

Before you listen to “Duele El Corazon” by Enrique Iglesias below, keep your ears and heart open for Tinashe. She sounds super sexy in Spanish. I’m sure she has a great future ahead of her, even if it has to be touring Latin America. Listen to the single below.

Listen to “Duele El Corazon” by Enrique Iglesias featuring Tinashe