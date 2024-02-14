Listen to Cover of “Vincent” by Ellie Goulding – It’s Just Beautiful

Ellie Goulding has released a cover of 70s classic “Vincent” and it’s simply beautiful.

If you are wondering whether it’s the new single from her next studio album, it’s NOT. It’s just a cover and that’s it. Ellie released this cover to Don McLean’s classic purely out of her inspiration for this 1970s classic.

The song “Vincent” was originally penned down as a tribute to the painter Vincent van Gogh. Probably Ellie is a fan of the deceased painter and she couldn’t think of a better way to pay her tributes to the great Dutch artist. As of now, Ellie hasn’t given us any explanation of why she did this cover. Whether it’s her tribute to the late painter or is she in love with Don McLean’s music? We will only know when Ellie says something about the song. We can expect her to have her opinion out any time today on social media. We will update you as soon as she says something about it.

Apart from the reasons behind this cover, you can’t miss how well Ellie has sung this classic. It has certified feel-good vibes. If you are feeling down, give this cover a listen and your mood will immediately change while listening to this acoustic cover. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Vincent” – A cover by Ellie Goulding