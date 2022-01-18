Listen to “Alfie’s Song” by Bleachers – Stream + Review

Bleachers have dropped a brand new song. Titled “Alfie’s Song”, this new single from Bleachers will also serve as the official soundtrack for “Love, Simon”. This special track is the first single from the upcoming film. As of the latest media release, the movie and the soundtrack will arrive on the same date – 16 March 2018.

You can pre-order the soundtrack as of now. It will feature songs from Bleachers. You will also listen to some original tracks from Normani of Fifth Harmony and Troye Sivan. Now isn’t that some treat? I’m sure it will get a lot of pre-orders and help the ‘soundtrack’ trend continue uphill.

This feel-good song is about a new relationship. In the song, Bleachers sing about the time when a new relationship is at its beginning. It’s a fun time and it’s the honeymoon period that you remember your entire life. Remembering it brings tingles and reminds of how you grew up. It’s a beautiful song that will live with you for a while. Give it a listen below and see if you like it. Remember, you can pre-order the album if you like what you hear. Also, don’t forget to leave comments below so that we can have a consensus about this new single from Bleachers.

Listen to “Alfie’s Song” by Bleachers