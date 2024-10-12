Liam Payne’s Solo Album To Be Out In January 2018

Liam Payne just announced the date and details of his forthcoming debut solo album. The singer Wolverhampton confirmed this just a day before his pal Harry Styles, from One Direction, releases his first album out.

Payne took this good news to Twitter to tell his fans. He wrote “Mad excited to announce my new single Strip That Down ft. @quavostuntin out May 19th £STRIPTHATDOWN.” Payne posted this news with a short clip from the video of song which previewed 20 seconds of the song. The video shows Payne dancing on his song.

Fans on Twitter gave overwhelming response to Payne on this news. One of them wrote “One tweeted: “I heard it today and it’s definitely a bop I’m so proud of you I can’t wait to listen to the rest of the album.”

Another added: “I’m so proud of you Li! So excited!”

Interesting Facts Liam Told About “Old School”

“Strip That Down” singer Liam Payne disclosed the exciting details of his new music on radio in-studio interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. He revealed the album name “Old School” and that it is suggested by his fans. He also told his debut solo LP is going to be released in January 2018.

The album will consist of 10 base tracks with 2 additional. Check out the whole interview below.

https://twitter.com/CleoStyles7/status/918118202902745090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directlyrics.com%2Fliam-paynes-debut-solo-album-out-in-january-2018-to-carry-10-tracks-news.html