Lauren Jauregui Ssong, “Expectations”. Stream Now:

The American Singer, “Lauren Jauregui” has been a part of the American Girl Group, “FIfth Harmony” but now, she has started her career as a solo artist so now you can call her the Solo Lauren Jauregui.

Lauren has chosen her song, “Expectations” to start her career as a Soloist. What do I mean by chosen? Let me remind you, The American singer has already performed the song in Latin American while opening for Halsey. She performed a few song but Expectations gained more attention of the fans so she came up with it as the debut single for her solo career. To me, this is the right idea.

If you liked the live performance of the song, you are going to love this solo version. It is a lovely ballad with a sweet jazzy production.

Lauren sings about the complications she is having in the relationship which she is going through. She wants to tell her lover that she is not getting the attention and love which she deserves. Here is the opening of the chorus, “Wish I had no expectations, I wish that I could get it through your head, with no confrontation.” And It is not just it. The vocals, they are just crazy, Lauren has just killed it with her soulful vocals. This song is already a bop.

Listen to Lauren Jauregui’s Debut Solo Song, “Expectations”: