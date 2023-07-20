Lana Del Rey Previews “Change” – Song From “Lust For Life”

Lana Del Rey is back in the news. It’s only a few days to go until we get her album now. It’s the time we should start seeing her everywhere on the TV and the internet. Today, she teased her fans with a quick preview of her new single “Change” from her forthcoming album “Lust For Life”.

With the preview of this new song out now, I’m confident that Lana will eventually give us a new single before the album finally hits the shelves. Even if she decides not to give us a new single, I’m sure she will premiere another song from the album. That will give us plenty of new music to procrastinate before our queen finally releases the much-awaited album. Let’s keep the fingers crossed for the next few days. It’s not going to be long before we can hear the full album from Lana Del Rey.

To give something to her fans, Lana shared a short snippet of a song from “Lust For Life”. The song she shared is titled “Change”. The snippet she shared is an actual fragment of the song. Now that’s a real treat for the fans. They get to listen to the actual song before it’s out in the full version. The fragment you will listen from this new song is basically the chorus. Lana shared this snippet on Instagram where she posted an audio/video. You will see the American flag waving while you hear Lana sing the chorus in the background. Go ahead and give it a listen below.

Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s new song “Change”

