Lady Gaga Rescheduled Dates of “Joanne Tour” Concert

Lady Gaga was forced to halt her “Joanne Tour” dates due to her constant fight with fibromyalgia, a disease that causes pain in whole body. However, now she has rescheduled it for the early 2018 starting with Spain. The dates are yet available for European leg only.
Owing to her health crisis, she remains under the care of medical doctors. She wants the next seven weeks to be spent only in collaboration with her doctors so she could heal from this. Lady Gaga wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.
The Dates
January 14 – Barcelona, Spain
January 16 – Barcelona, Spain
January 18 – Milan, Italy
January 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
January 22 – Antwerp, Belgium
January 24 – Hamburg, Germany
January 31 – Birmingham, UK
February 1 – Birmingham, UK
February 4 – London, UK
February 6 – Manchester, UK
February 8 – London, UK
February 11 – Zurich, Switzerland
February 13 – Cologne, Germany
February 15 – Stockholm, Sweden
February 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark
February 20 – Paris, France
February 21 – Paris, France
February 23 – Berlin, Germany
Tickets that are purchased for the old dates will be made usable for the rescheduled dates. However it’s best to double check with your local Live Nation and Ticketmaster websites.