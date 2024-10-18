Lady Gaga Rescheduled Dates of “Joanne Tour” Concert

Lady Gaga was forced to halt her “Joanne Tour” dates due to her constant fight with fibromyalgia, a disease that causes pain in whole body. However, now she has rescheduled it for the early 2018 starting with Spain. The dates are yet available for European leg only.

Owing to her health crisis, she remains under the care of medical doctors. She wants the next seven weeks to be spent only in collaboration with her doctors so she could heal from this. Lady Gaga wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.

The Dates

January 14 – Barcelona, Spain

January 16 – Barcelona, Spain

January 18 – Milan, Italy

January 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

January 22 – Antwerp, Belgium

January 24 – Hamburg, Germany

January 31 – Birmingham, UK

February 1 – Birmingham, UK

February 4 – London, UK

February 6 – Manchester, UK

February 8 – London, UK

February 11 – Zurich, Switzerland

February 13 – Cologne, Germany

February 15 – Stockholm, Sweden

February 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark

February 20 – Paris, France

February 21 – Paris, France

February 23 – Berlin, Germany

Tickets that are purchased for the old dates will be made usable for the rescheduled dates. However it’s best to double check with your local Live Nation and Ticketmaster websites.