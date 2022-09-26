Kesha Song, “Here Comes The Change”. Stream:

Kesha released a brand new song, “Here Comes The change” which is a contribution for the soundtrack of the forthcoming motion picture, “On the Basis of Sex”. The Movie is a story of young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg who fights for sex discrimination along with her husband. The movie will be available on theaters on 25th of December this year.

Kesha told media that she was impressed by the story of the movie so she decided to contribute she said, “I was inspired. It was amazing to see Ginsburg’s story of leading a campaign that successfully changed laws that discriminated against Americans purely on the basis of their sex, as the film title suggests.”

Let me come to the song. The song is a ballad and is very relaxing on ears. We all know Kesha’s vocals are so lovely and this song comes with her breathy vocals. The lyrics are heart taking and she has delivered the best as usual.

Listen to Kesha’s New Song , “Here Comes The Change”

SO, Kesha has blessed the movie with this lovely ballad. Keep the good work going lady!