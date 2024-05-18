Kesha is Finally Talking About her Cancelled Billboard Music Awards Performance

Kesha, who didn’t perform on the Billboard Music Awards this year because of some problems. She hasn’t told anything about that so far but she can’t stay in the dark forever. After all she’s a pop star and she knows when it’s time to talk to her fans about something personal.

Finally, she has talked about her cancelled Billboard tour. The tour was cancelled by Dr. Luke [Kemosable Records]. Everyone believed Dr. Luke doesn’t want to get involved with Kesha anymore but the reason turned out to be different. Many of us thought that Kesha was actually going to say something about her legal battle with the Kemosable Records and probably that was the reason her performance was cancelled altogether.

However, none of this is true as Kesha has come up to reveal the truth.

Kesha, while explaining to her fans, told them that she was super excited to perform a tribute to Bob Dylan on the Billboard Music Awards. She was going to perform this tribute because she had been a huge fan of the singer. She picked “It ain’t me, babe’ to sing a cover on this years awards. Kesha clearly mentioned that all this had nothing to do with Dr. Luke. All she wanted was to give a tribute to her favorite singer.

Contrary to what many of us thought, Kesha had no intention of talking about Dr. Luke or her legal battle with the label during the performance. It was going to be a regular tribute to a famous singer by another famous singer. Nothing more than that about it.