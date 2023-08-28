Kendrick Lamar performs “These Walls” on the Ellen Show

Kendrick Lamar has performed his latest single “These Walls” on Ellen DeGeneres show and it has marked his return on national television after a long time. The live performance was a success and audience enjoyed his rendition of his best track from recently unreleased studio album “To Pimp A Butterfly”.

The live performance was dope. He additionally made himself available for the interview after the live performance where he talked about his parents and working with Taylor Swift. He was talking in particular about “Bad Blood” music video. About Taylor Swift, he was very straightforward and told the audience that he has always been a fan. He told the audience on the show that Taylor Swift also likes his music and is a fan. When she approached him for a collaboration, there was no way he would say no. So they both say together and decided to go along on the “Bad Blood”. The resulting collaboration was fantastic as it has already started gathering huge following.

You can watch the performance of Kendrick Lamar on the show and enjoy a great Ellen show in a while. Make sure that you leave your comments after the video.

Watch Kendrick Lamar perform “These Walls” on the Ellen Show