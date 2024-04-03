Kelly Clarkson Performs on American Idol after 13 years

Kelly Clarkson appeared on stage back in 2002 when we saw her in at American Idol. She sang “At Last” by Etta James during her audition and became instantly popular – considered by many as super-talent. She went on to win the talent show that year. She hasn’t looked back for 13 years but now she has returned to American Idol with the song that changed her life and pushed her to Hollywood.

She performed her audition song “At Last” last night on the show during a special episode. She also helped the contestants, delivering important mentor lessons and tips. The episode was a huge success and helped Kelly bring back some of her older memories and her original fans.

There are chances that Kelly Clarkson opted to come back to the show because her recently released album isn’t doing that good. At least its opening sales aren’t anything encouraging. She hasn’t even made half way mark compared to first week sales of her previous album. The lead single “Heartbeat Song” never kicked off the way everyone expected and therefore failed to generate massive sales for the album. All these factors pushed Kelly to come back to the stage that changed her life. Maybe she was looking for some luck or probably she just wanted to go back to the good times to gather up some momentum for her uphill music career ahead. We all know that American Idol is still a super hit show and it doesn’t help singers create some impact that can go a long way.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform on American Idol after 13 years