Kehlani Delivers “Butterfly”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Kehlani” has shared a new song titled, “Butterfly”. This new song is a follow up to her song, “Nights Like This”.

Butterfly will appear on the American singer’s upcoming mixtape called, “While We Wait”. The mixtape is supposed to be released on 22nd of February and comprises 9 songs. It features 4 other artists including, “6LACK”, “Ty Dolla $ign”, “Dom Kennedy”, “Music Soulchild”.

While We Wait is available to pre-order here.

Back to the new song Butterfly, it is a soft ballad and a good one. The production is so relaxing. And I think I don’t need to mention the Kehlani’s vocals, I mean y’all know her.

Listen to the Kehlani’s new song, “Butterfly”:

The America singer also shared a special verse just when she delivered this new song. She said, “Love shouldn’t be contraband. It shouldn’t trample on your confidence. Shouldn’t be seen as less than compliments.”