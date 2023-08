It’s not often that an EDM remix of a pop-song is better than the original, but here we have one that just about manages it.

Giving the guitar a strong electro vibe and adding a bit more bite to what is a pretty generic pop tune, this compliments the album original but gives it a stronger, dance feel and echoes a lot back to her ‘Last Friday Night’ song without falling back too much on the expected tropes of a remix.

Fun, fresh and doesn’t outstay its welcome.

(7/10)

Buy: Birthday (Cash Cash Remix)