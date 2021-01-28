Jonas Blue Teams Up With Nina Nesbitt For a New Music Video For, “Desperate”. Watch Here:

The British DJ, “Guy James Robin” better known under his stage name, “Jonas Blue” has teamed up with the Swedish singer and songwriter, “Nina Nesbitt”. The pair has released a new song titled, “Desperate” with n accompanying music video.

Desperate is included on the British DJ’s debut album, “Blue” which was premiered last November. This new song was co-written by Jonas Blue with, “Dave Katz” , “Jackson Foote”, “Julia Michaels”, and “Patrick Nissley”.

Desperate is the first collaboration of both artists and I think it went perfect. Y’all know about Jonas’ production and the addition of magical vocals of the Swedish singer made this song worthy of your stream.

What about the music video? It was directed by the Nashville based director, “Patrick Tolhill”. The video features a story of a toxic relationship, and it starts with a burning car. Was it Jonas’ car? Stream the video to find it out.

Watch music video to the Jonas Blue and Nina Nesbitt’s collaboration, “Desperate”